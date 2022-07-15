Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $26.24.
About Brighthouse Financial
