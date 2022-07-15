FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renault SA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renault in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNLSY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($37.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Renault from €62.00 ($62.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Renault from €25.00 ($25.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

