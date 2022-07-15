Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South32 in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOUHY. UBS Group decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

