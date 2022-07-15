Cormark Comments on NorthWest Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:NWS)

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWest Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year.

Get NorthWest Copper alerts:

NorthWest Copper (CVE:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.