Analysts Offer Predictions for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.39. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $176,000. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 799,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.