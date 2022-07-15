Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

PNFP stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,533,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,763,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after buying an additional 428,911 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,727,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

