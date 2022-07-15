Critical Survey: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33% Sphere 3D -712.04% -17.77% -15.15%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 112.34%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 4.42 -$165.78 million ($0.87) -7.17 Sphere 3D $3.72 million 11.29 -$17.29 million ($0.66) -1.00

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

