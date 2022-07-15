Reviewing Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) and Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eisai and Bank of Princeton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 1.91 $426.79 million $1.53 29.35 Bank of Princeton $73.94 million 2.50 $23.73 million $3.51 7.77

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Princeton. Bank of Princeton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eisai and Bank of Princeton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of Princeton 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bank of Princeton has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Bank of Princeton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Princeton is more favorable than Eisai.

Dividends

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Eisai pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Princeton pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and Bank of Princeton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 6.53% 6.46% 4.19% Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Princeton beats Eisai on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eisai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, debit cards, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. The company operates 21 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Middlesex Counties in central New Jersey, as well as in additional areas in portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

