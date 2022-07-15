Head to Head Analysis: Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Datatec and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 2.42% 8.47% 2.99%

This table compares Datatec and Seven & i’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $4.11 billion 0.16 $2.60 million N/A N/A Seven & i $78.49 billion 0.44 $1.90 billion $1.15 17.07

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Datatec.

Volatility & Risk

Datatec has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seven & i pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Datatec and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Seven & i beats Datatec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datatec (Get Rating)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services. The Corporate and Management Consulting segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

About Seven & i (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

