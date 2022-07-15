KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NVIDIA stock opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average is $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.