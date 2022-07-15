Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $199.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.