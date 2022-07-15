NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $3,381,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

