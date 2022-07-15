Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

BKIMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bankinter from €7.15 ($7.15) to €6.70 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.00) to €5.45 ($5.45) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.30) to €6.75 ($6.75) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.60 ($5.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF opened at $4.78 on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.