Analyzing Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Applied Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 1,230.19%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $136.64, indicating a potential upside of 127.02%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -137.70% -101.89% Mirati Therapeutics N/A -52.23% -45.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$105.58 million ($4.00) -0.27 Mirati Therapeutics $72.09 million 46.36 -$581.78 million ($11.90) -5.06

Applied Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics beats Mirati Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

