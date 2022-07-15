Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $122.74 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

