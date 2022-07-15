Reviewing China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) & Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and Hyzon Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 3.42 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 124.97 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -25.42

China Carbon Graphite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyzon Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Carbon Graphite Group and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 245.29%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

