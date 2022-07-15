United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

