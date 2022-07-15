Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

In related news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.68. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.