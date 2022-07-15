Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP) Financial Contrast

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $32.09 million 0.24 -$9.34 million N/A N/A Compass $6.42 billion 0.26 -$494.10 million ($1.15) -3.40

Powerbridge Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Risk & Volatility

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Compass -7.01% -49.99% -25.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Powerbridge Technologies and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Compass has a consensus target price of $13.19, suggesting a potential upside of 237.28%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Summary

Compass beats Powerbridge Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. The company also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which comprise Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan; and Powerbridge Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions that include Compliance Blockchain and Supply Chain Blockchain Services. It serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. The company sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

