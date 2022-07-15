Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT at $67.00

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASGTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $36.08 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

