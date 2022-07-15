JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.02) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 700 ($8.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617.22 ($7.34).

RTO stock opened at GBX 491.10 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 489.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 508.99. The stock has a market cap of £9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,507.86. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($7.87).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

