Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

