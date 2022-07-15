Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

TD stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

