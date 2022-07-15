JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target to GBX 3,370

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

