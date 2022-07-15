JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target to GBX 3,370

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.
About Clarkson (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarkson (CKNHF)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.