Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been given a $51.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

PFE stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $288.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

