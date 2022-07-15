Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target Cut to €15.50

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.20 ($16.20) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Technip Energies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Technip Energies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

THNPF stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

