Piper Sandler Downgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Neutral

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

