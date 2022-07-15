Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

GIL opened at C$34.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.79. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.29 million.

In other news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,070.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

