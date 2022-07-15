Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $264.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Penumbra by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Penumbra by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.53. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.