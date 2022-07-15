Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

FRC stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.