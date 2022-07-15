KeyCorp Comments on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 198,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 48,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

