Analysts Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $55.70

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

