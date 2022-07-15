Traders Buy High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,707,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

TRP opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.