Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $74.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,379 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

