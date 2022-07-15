Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

FNB stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,153,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.