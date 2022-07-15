Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

