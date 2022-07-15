Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

ABNB stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.07. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

