Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 31.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 68.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

