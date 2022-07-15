SMC Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.96. SMC has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

About SMC (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

