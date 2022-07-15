SMC Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.96. SMC has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

