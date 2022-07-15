Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ALT stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 139,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

