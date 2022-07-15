Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

ERIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

