Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HL. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

