The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

