WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 67,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

