Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 72,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

