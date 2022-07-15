StockNews.com Upgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to “Hold”

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.
NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
