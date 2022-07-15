CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.06 million, a PE ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

