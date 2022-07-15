StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Hold

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

