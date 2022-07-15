Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.