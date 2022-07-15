PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

